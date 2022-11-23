IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.73 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $595.61 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006087 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.