IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. 3,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of C$543.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Company Profile
IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).
Featured Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.