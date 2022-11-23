iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Cut to $2.60

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $4.00 to $2.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Shares of IQ opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

