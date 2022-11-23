IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.00

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.08. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 33,755 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 93.01%. The business had revenue of $107.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

