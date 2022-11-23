iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.63. 1,203,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,782,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

