iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Protective Life Corp

Protective Life Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 16.5% of Protective Life Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Protective Life Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.75. 141,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,007. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

