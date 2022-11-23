iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,935 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 139,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

