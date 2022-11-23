iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.64% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $2,507,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MUB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. 55,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,898. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.