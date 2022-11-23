iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 306.3% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 194,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,128,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $157.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,357. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

