iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.29. The stock had a trading volume of 573,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921,476. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $233.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

