iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 388,684 shares.The stock last traded at $129.16 and had previously closed at $128.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average is $130.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

