iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 165,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 70,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,854. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.99.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

