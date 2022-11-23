iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IJK opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
