iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 62,563 shares.The stock last traded at $283.55 and had previously closed at $282.25.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.93.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 143.4% in the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $353,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.