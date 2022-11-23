iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,631 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

