Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Shares Down 7.7%

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 9,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Item 9 Labs Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.

