J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.35-8.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.85. 19,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

