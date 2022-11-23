J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.5% yr/yr to ~$8.44-8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.36.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

