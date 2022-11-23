Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Jack in the Box by 104.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Jack in the Box by 404.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

