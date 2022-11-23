Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.