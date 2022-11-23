Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $73.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.37.
Shares of JACK opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
