Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $73.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.37.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $55,268,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

