Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.65 for the period. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.65 EPS.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.