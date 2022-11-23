Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.65 for the period. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.65 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.