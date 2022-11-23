Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.70. 13,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,448. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.54. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Further Reading

