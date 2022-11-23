Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 9,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 49,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Japan Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.88.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Japan Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

