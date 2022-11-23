JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lifted by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 6.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.34% of JD.com worth $291,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 146,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,905. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.18 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.