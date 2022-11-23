JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $51.56

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $53.15. JD.com shares last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 62,734 shares.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

JD.com Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 586.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

