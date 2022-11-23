JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.20

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.20 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.42). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.41), with a volume of 9,405,609 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.25) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.69) to GBX 630 ($7.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 262.14 ($3.10).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,715.71.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($28,674.47).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

