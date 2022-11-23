Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Premier Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Premier Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Premier Foods has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

