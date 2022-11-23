Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to Hold

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($64.39) to €62.10 ($63.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

