JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $395.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $245,235.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,106,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,154,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $245,235.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,106,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,154,309.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 7,786 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares in the company, valued at $66,528,027.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 106,373 shares of company stock worth $2,171,547. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.