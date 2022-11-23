JOE Price Up 1.8% This Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $51.72 million and $2.71 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

