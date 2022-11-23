Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Research analysts at Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KHOTF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kahoot! ASA from 30.00 to 29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.40 on Monday. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

