Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 9,424 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PVH by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

