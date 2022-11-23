Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

