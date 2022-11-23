Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.28. The stock had a trading volume of 567,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

