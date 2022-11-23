Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 0.0 %

FMC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,693. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at FMC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.