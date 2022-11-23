Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

