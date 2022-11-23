Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,473,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $18,708,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $148.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

