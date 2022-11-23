Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

