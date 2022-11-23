Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.