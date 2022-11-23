Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 739 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,742 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Timberland Bancorp worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

