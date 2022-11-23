Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 8,010 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 91,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,713.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,584. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

