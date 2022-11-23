KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMPH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KMPH opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Institutional Trading of KemPharm

KemPharm Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in KemPharm by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in KemPharm by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.