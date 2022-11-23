KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMPH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.
KemPharm Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of KMPH opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.43.
KemPharm Company Profile
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
