Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $145.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $151.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

