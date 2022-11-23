Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 537.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.40. 137,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,581. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

