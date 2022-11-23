Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases 2,498 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. 149,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,734,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $272.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

