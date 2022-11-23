Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 70,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

KO stock remained flat at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 138,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,872,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $269.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

