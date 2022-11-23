Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,947. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

