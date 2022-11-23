Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $185,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

