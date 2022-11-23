KickToken (KICK) Price Down 12.9% This Week

KickToken (KICK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $799,893.50 and approximately $138,433.45 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,595,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,595,829 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,600,277.20405996. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00644862 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $146,070.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

