Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.98.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

